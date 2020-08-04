New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'pooja' at Hanumangarhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya tomorrow, informed Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release Commemorative Postage Stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi prior to the function," read the PMO release.

"He will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in Pooja and Darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan," PMO further said.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations, to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust on Monday.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.

According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the ceremony on August 5.

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. People were seen cleaning the roads, markets and ghats. (ANI)

