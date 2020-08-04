New Delhi, August 4: With the groundbreaking foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple to take place in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the full schedule of ceremony's chief guest -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- has been released. Apart from attending the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, PM Narendra Modi will also visit Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

For the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests, which includes 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions. The trust has mentioned that all the attendees of the event must be COVID-19 negative. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

Here's the full schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya:

1) 9.35 am: Departure from New Delhi.

2) 10.35 am: Landing at Lucknow airport.

3) 10.40 am: Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in the helicopter.

4) 11.30 am: Landing at the helipad in Saket Colony in Ayodhya.

5) 11.40 am: Darshan at Hanuman Garhi.

6) 12 noon: Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi and 10 minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla.

7) 12.15 pm: Tree plantation programme in the premises of the promised temple.

8) 12.30 pm: Bhoomi Poojan begins.

9) 12.40 pm: Foundation stone laying ceremony.

10) 1.10 pm: Meeting with Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.

11) 2.05 pm: PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad

12) 2.20 pm: Departure for Lucknow.

Earlier, the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai had said that the invitation list for the ceremony has been prepared only after discussions with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries.

