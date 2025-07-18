Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, where he will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

The PM will also address a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town, the district headquarters, ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Modi will lay the foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects related to rail, road, rural development, fisheries, electronics and information technology sectors, according to an official statement.

In line with his vision of a future-ready railway network, Modi will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

The PM will also dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects.

These include automatic signalling in the Samastipur-Bachhwara stretch that will enable efficient train services, doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines, part of a project worth over Rs 580 crore, it said.

The PM will also lay the foundation stones for multiple rail projects, including the development of infrastructure for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra, and automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin route (114 km) to enable streamlined train services, the statement said.

Upgradation of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds is part of such projects.

Besides, the doubling of the Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line project, worth around Rs 4,080 crore, will also be launched to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains, and strengthen connectivity between north Bihar and the rest of the country, the statement said.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Ara bypass of NH-319 that connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922, providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time.

Modi will also inaugurate the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crore, part of NH-319, which connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral) that will improve freight and passenger movement, the statement said.

Among others, a 2-lane with paved shoulders from Sarwan to Chakai of NH-333C will be launched to facilitate the movement of goods and people and act as a key link between Bihar and Jharkhand.

He will inaugurate a new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and an incubation centre of STPI at Patna for promoting information technology (IT) and ITes, and startups.

The PM will also inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the statement said.

Modi will also release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 self-help groups in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to self-help groups (SHGs), the statement said.

The PM will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of Griha Pravesh of 12,000 homeowners and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, it added.

