Mumbai, Jul 18: A three-storey chawl collapsed in the western suburb of Bandra here in the early hours of Friday, with at least 10 people feared trapped in the debris, civic officials said. As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said.

According to preliminary information, chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East collapsed around 5.56 am. Eight fire engines are at the spot along with teams from the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward machinery, an official from the fire brigade said.

Chawl Collapses in Bandra's Bharat Nagar

Bandra, Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one house collapsed on 18 July 2025 at Chawl No. 37, Bharat Nagar, Bandra (East). Two people were injured, and rescue operations were ongoing as some individuals remained trapped. BMC’s MFB declared a Level I emergency pic.twitter.com/JDT2x12E8R — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

"Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited," he said.

