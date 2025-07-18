Is ‘Cat Riding Crocodile’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True

Mumbai, July 18: A video going viral on social media allegedly shows a heartwarming friendship between a cat and a crocodile. The viral clip shows the cat riding the crocodile as the reptile helps the feline cross what appears to be a water body. The video was shared on social media with the caption reading, "Your Uber is a gator."

A text inside the video also said that this friendship between the cat and the crocodile was not expected. The 16-second video was shared by X user "Wholesome Side of X". It has gone viral, with netizens believing it to be true. One user shared the video and said, "I can’t explain it but I know it’s an orange cat". However, many asked if the cat riding a crocodile video is real or fake. Did an Elephant Push a Bus Full of Passengers off a Cliff? Viral Video Turns Out To Be AI-Generated After Fact-Check.

AI-Generated Video Showing Cat Riding Crocodile Goes Viral

I can’t explain it but I know it’s an orange cat pic.twitter.com/EK4Y8ypGcR — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 25, 2025

However, a fact check revealed that the video is fake and AI-generated. A few minutes after sharing the video showing a cat and a crocodile's friendship, the X user revealed that the video is AI-generated. "For clarification this video is AI generated, and it's just for fun, don't take it seriously and literally," the post read. Fact Check: Did a Female Gorilla Really Beat Up a Male for Flirting With a Tourist? X Community Notes Reveal Truth Behind Viral Video.

Viral Video Was Made for Fun and Is AI-Generated

*for clarification this video is AI generated, and it's just for fun, don't take it seriously and literally. — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) July 17, 2025

So the answer to the question "Is cat riding crocodile video real or fake?" is that the viral clip is completely fake and AI-generated. The viral video showing a cat and a crocodile's friendship was made using artificial intelligence and was meant for fun only.

Fact check

Claim : Viral video shows cat's friendship with crocodile as feline rides reptile Conclusion : The viral clip is AI-generated and was made for fun Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).