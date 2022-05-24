New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Japan.

Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo who has been serving as Kerala CM since May 25, 2016, turned 77 on Tuesday.

