Pune, Mar 14 (PTI) From Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation will have an administrator as the five-year term of the civic body will come to end on Monday midnight.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar will take over as the administrator from Tuesday.

The neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's term expired on Sunday.

The decision to appoint an administrator on the civic bodies whose terms have ended was taken after the Maharashtra government postponed the civic polls in the state on the issue of political reservation for OBCs, which was stayed by the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday said that today is the last day of the "successful tenure of Murlidhar Mohol, the mayor of Pune city".

He added that the city got many facilities such as Pune Metro.

"The way Mohol handled the COVID-19 situation was admirable," Patil tweeted.

