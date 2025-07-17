Thalaipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday raised concerns over Tamil Nadu's preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, urging the state government to immediately release Rs 1,000 crore for the repair and maintenance of water infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Thailapuram, Ramadoss said that rainfall this year is expected to be heavier than in previous years and noted that there are currently 90 dams under maintenance in Tamil Nadu.

"There is information that the rainfall this year is higher than in previous years. As the rainy season approaches, the shutters in the waterways are getting damaged. There are 90 dams under the maintenance of the Tamil Nadu government. Improper maintenance will put them at risk during the rains. The structure of the Thamirabarani river has been damaged", S Ramadoss told reporters.

The PMK chief pointed out that shutters, chains, and rubbers used in water control mechanisms across the state are damaged and need urgent attention.

"Shutters, chains and rubbers are damaged all over Tamil Nadu. We can avoid big losses by repairing them before the onset of the North East monsoon. One thousand crore rupees should be released without delay to repair the damage," he said.

Ramadoss also criticised the handling of the Thiruppuvanam Ajith Marana case, stating that the judiciary has expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the police department.

"The judiciary has been expressing dissatisfaction with the actions of the police department in the Thiruppuvanam Ajith Marana case. The police department should change its course", the PMK chief added. (ANI)

