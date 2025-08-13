New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): In a significant order, a POCSO Special Court presided over by Judge Mona Tardi Kerketta has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 and imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Investigating Officer (IO) for failing to submit a supplementary chargesheet in a pending sexual assault case, despite having received the related Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report months earlier.

The case pertains to allegations made by the victim against her uncle (fufa), father, and grandfather, allegedly arising out of a family dispute.

The incident is reported to have occurred in September 2023, while the complaint was lodged on 14 January 2024. All accused are currently on anticipatory bail.

Earlier on August 5, the court noted that the FSL report had been prepared and collected by a police constable on April 3 but was inexplicably not forwarded to the trial court. Advocate Aditi Drall, appearing for two of the accused, pointed out that the prosecution evidence was ongoing and the delay in filing the supplementary chargesheet was obstructing the trial.

Taking note of the 'casual approach' of the IO, the court directed issuance of a bailable warrant and imposed the monetary penalty, further instructing that if the IO was no longer posted at the concerned police station, the SHO should ensure payment of the cost.

In a twist, shortly after the court passed its order, the IO appeared in person at 1:07 pm the same day and submitted the supplementary chargesheet along with the FSL report and other documents, which were duly endorsed by the court staff.

The matter is now scheduled for further prosecution evidence on September 18. (ANI)

