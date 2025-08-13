Mumbai, August 13: The Bodoland lottery department will announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, Wednesday, August 13, soon. Those taking part in the Bodoland lottery can check the results and winning numbers of the lucky draw on August 13 by visiting the following portal at bodolotteries.com. Did you know that Bodoland Lottery is operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and is one of the most popular lotteries in Assam.

The Bodoland lottery is entirely legal and regulated by the Assam government. It is played seven days a week. The results are announced at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Lottery participants can click here to view the Bodoland Lottery (Assam State Lottery) and check the winning ticket numbers. It must be noted that Bodoland, which is officially called the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam. Scroll below to learn how and where to check the Bodoland lottery live winning numbers for today's draw.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Those participating in the Bodoland lottery on August 13 can check the winners' list and ticket numbers at bodolotteries.com. Lottery players can also download the PDF results of the 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM draws by clicking here. It is worth noting that the website mentioned above provides the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, and the file includes the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers. Bodoland lottery enthusiasts must remember that the results of various games are declared thrice a day.

Day Thangam, Singam, Evening Thangam, Rosa, Kuil, Deer, Thangam, Kumaran, and Vishnu are popular games played under the Bodoland lottery. Bodoland lottery tickets can be bought for INR 2. The Assam State Lottery, aka Bodoland Lottery, allows players to win prizes ranging from INR 50 to INR 1 lakh. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Assam, betting and gambling are strictly prohibited. We urge readers to exercise caution as lotteries include financial risks and can lead to legal and monetary consequences.

