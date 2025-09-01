Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who were protesting against the derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi and his mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar last week, clashed with the police personnel in Ranchi on Monday.

Sanjeev Kumar Besra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at the present time.

Also Read | India Mobile Congress 2025: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says IMC Will Not Be Just About 5G, 6G and AI; Highlights Impact on Farmers, Students and MSMEs.

"The situation is under control now. There was some altercation, but now everything is under control," he told ANI.

A political row has erupted over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga, with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident.

Also Read | Online Gaming Act 2025 To Be Notified Soon, Steps Being Taken To Enforce It Quickly: IT Secretary S Krishnan.

Earlier on Friday, the man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

The arrest followed the circulation of an alleged video on the internet showing the accused directing abusive slurs at PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.

The 16-day yatra, taken out by Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged case of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), concludes in Patna today.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi are also set to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra on its concluding day in Patna.

Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have joined the rally.

Other chief ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)