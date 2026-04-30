India News | Police Apprehend Murder Accused After Encounter in North-West Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police has apprehended a man wanted in a murder case after a brief encounter near Prembari Pul in North-West Delhi, officials said.

The accused, identified as Suraj alias Kana, allegedly opened fire at the police team during the operation.

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"Delhi Police apprehended Suraj alias Kana, wanted in a murder case, after a brief encounter near Prembari Pul in North-West Delhi. The accused opened fire at the police. He got injured in retaliatory firing and was arrested," Delhi Police said.

The accused sustained injuries in retaliatory firing by the police and was subsequently taken into custody.

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Further details on the matter are awaited. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an encounter in Delhi's Keshav Puram area of the North West district on Wednesday led to the arrest of three liquor smugglers after their car collided with a Delhi Police vehicle during an interception.

As per the Delhi Police,"During the encounter, a Delhi Police vehicle and the smugglers' car collided. During the operation, a large quantity of illicit liquor was recovered from the intercepted vehicle. The Keshav Puram police station's crack team successfully arrested three smugglers on the spot: Delhi Police." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)