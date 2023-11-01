Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) A complaint has been lodged against a few students of a private college for allegedly ragging one of their classmates, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's father lodged the complaint at Anandapur police station claiming that his son was not only ragged, but given life threats too, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Palestine Flags Waved During Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict, Four Detained.

"The victim and the accused study in the same college. We have received a complaint and are looking into it," he said.

Incidentally, a 17-year-old student died after falling off a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel near Jadavpur University campus on August 9. Over 10 students, both former and current, have been arrested in this connection.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Bengaluru: Lady Doctor Attacked by Kannada Superstar Darshan's Pet Dogs, Complain Lodged (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)