Barmer, October 12: A police constable allegedly raped a woman at her house in Rajasthan's Barmer district and was thrashed by her family members after she raised an alarm, officials said on Tuesday. The accused constable, Sultan Singh, who is posted at Sheo police station, has been suspended, they said.

Singh entered the woman's house and allegedly raped her on Monday night. After the woman raised an alarm, her family members caught the constable and thrashed him badly, police said. Singh was hospitalised after the incident, they said. Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

He was suspended after the woman registered a complaint against him, they added. Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

The matter is being investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Hada, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)