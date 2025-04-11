Patna, Apr 11 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Friday rejected charges levelled by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The police claimed that a majority of the incidents raised by Yadav, the leader of the opposition, were minor in nature, including personal disputes, land conflicts and family feuds.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Muslim Community Stages Protest in Hyderabad and Other Parts of Telangana Against Waqf Act.

According to a statement issued by the Police headquarters here on Friday, “The leader of the opposition in a recent post on X mentioned several criminal incidents and raised concern over the law and order situation in the state.

"He wrote about incidents which took place in the state since January 2025. He did not specify the incidents. Only 45 incidents have been identified by the police and they all have been thoroughly investigated,” the statement read.

Also Read | Delhi Dust Storm: 15 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport After Dust Storm and Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Air India Issues Travel Advisory.

Around 112 accused have already been arrested and sent to jail in connection with these incidents, it said.

“A total of 1,632 individuals have been arrested in murder cases between January 1 and April 7, 2025. Besides, 947 people were apprehended for attacks on police personnel, 697 individuals were arrested in connection with robbery cases, and 281 in incidents related to dacoity,” the statement said.

All incidents are investigated thoroughly and officials work with dedication and honesty, it said adding "Such statements are unnecessary and demoralising for the force.”

Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Police claimed that Bihar ranks 13th in the country in overall criminal cases.

Yadav in his recent posts on X accused the state government of failing to maintain law and order situation in the state.

He also mentioned several criminal incidents that took place in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)