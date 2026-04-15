Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will carry out a campaign in Chennai on Wednesday in support of TVK's candidate for T Nagar constituency, N Anand.

Police have granted permission for Vijay to carry out the campaign activities in Chennai.

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In the T Nagar Assembly constituency, he will campaign in support of N Anand on Muthurangan Road from 4 pm to 5 pm. The police have granted permission for only 2,500 people to participate, subject to 27 conditions.

In the Egmore Assembly constituency, he will campaign in support of Rajmohan on Ritherdon Road, Purasawalkam, from 6 pm to 8 pm. The police have granted permission for only 1,000 people to participate, subject to 20 conditions.

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Ealier on Tuesday, a major election rally for TVK president Vijay was abruptly cancelled in Tiruppur district on Tuesday after at least 15 supporters collapsed due to severe heat and overcrowding.

Following the incident and severe congestion, a scheduled 6-kilometre roadshow by the leader was cancelled on police advice.

The incident occurred as thousands of supporters gathered hours in advance to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician during his intensive campaign tour for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

The rally, which was expected to be a massive show of strength in the textile hub of Tiruppur, turned chaotic as the afternoon temperatures soared.

The crowd began assembling at the venue from 10 a.m. in anticipation of the campaign. Vijay, who was expected to address the public at 4 p.m., arrived at approximately 4:45 p.m. Due to the scorching sun and high temperatures during the afternoon, 13 women and two men fainted. They were immediately transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)