Mexico ‘Robber’ Monkey Viral Video: Spider Monkey Pulls Off Sweet Heist at Mexico City Bakery

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An unusual incident at a bakery in Mexico City has captured widespread attention after a spider monkey was filmed grabbing pastries and fleeing within seconds. The incident, recorded on mobile phones by amused customers, shows the animal entering the shop and heading straight for the display counter.

The video footage, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows the monkey acting quickly and confidently, drawing laughter and surprise from those present. No damage or injuries were reported during the incident.

In the video, the spider monkey climbs onto the counter and moves directly toward a glass display containing donuts and pastries. Without hesitation, it picks up two items, holding one in its hand and another in its mouth, before making a quick exit. Viral Video From Karnataka: Grieving Monkey Hugs 85-Year-Old Woman During Her Funeral in Rayara Doddi.

Mexico ‘Robber’ Monkey Viral Video

Mexico City bakery gets robbed… by a monkey It went straight for the pastries, grabbed the goods, and made a clean getaway — clearly not its first visit pic.twitter.com/ITNOo4XCgY — RT (@RT_com) April 30, 2026

Customers can be heard reacting in real time, recording the moment with remarks such as “Yum yum!” as the incident unfolded. The speed and precision of the monkey’s actions stood out to those watching.

Eyewitnesses suggested the animal’s behavior did not appear accidental. “This is definitely not its first visit here; it acted like a complete professional and made a clean getaway,” one onlooker commented. Observers noted that the monkey seemed to know exactly where to go and what to take, adding to the impression that it had visited the shop before. Punch the Monkey Dragged and Bullied Again at Japan Zoo After Brief Signs of Friendship (Watch Video).

The clip quickly gained traction online, with thousands of views and shares across platforms. Social media users responded with humor, dubbing the incident a “sweet robbery.” Bakery staff did not file any complaint following the incident. Instead, the episode has sparked curiosity about whether the monkey might return for another visit, as the video continues to circulate widely.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (RT), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).