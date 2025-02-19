Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 19 (PTI) Bodies of two young men were recovered from a forest area in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies were found lying in Rajkheta forest under Manatu police station area.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan stated that a broken rifle and a bag were also found in the area.

Of the two, one body has been identified as that of Dinesh Kumar, who hailed from Chunka village in the Manatu area.

"The identification process of the second body is underway," she said.

She added that the bodies were sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"The cause of the death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem. Police are investigating the matter from all angles," she said.

