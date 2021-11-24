Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) November 24 (ANI): Police seized 220 kilograms of cannabis from the V Madugala police station area of Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

Two accused are currently on the run. As per Visakhapatnam Rural police, cannabis was concealed in vegetable crates in a pick-up truck and was found during the searching of the vehicle.

The police have seized the truck along with cannabis. A case has been registered and the investigation is in progress. (ANI)

