Itanagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Exuding confidence in the state police, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Sunday said the men and women in uniform will continue to shine as a trusted agent in the state's development.

Attending the closing ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) Sports Meet, he said the state police would achieve much more in its endeavor to protect, prevent and preserve.

"Today, our APP has advanced into a force which is progressive, decisive and at par with any other police force in the country in every level of functioning," he said.

Felix said the sports meet should be turned into an annual event as he assured the gathering to pursue it with the appropriate authorities.

"Such annual event will enhance the bonding, coordination and discipline among our personnel," he said.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang lauded the police for their service.

DGP Satish Golcha emphasised on the importance of sports, stating that it helps inculcate qualities needed for team work and cooperation, which are essential for policing.

The month-long event was organised as run-up to commemorate the APP's 50th Raising Day, which will be celebrated on November 8.

The concluding day of the sports meet was marked by the final match between 1st AAPBn and 2nd IRBn football teams, and 100-metre race.

The IRBn emerged as the champion by defeating the AAPBn team by two goals to nil. Constable Balum Bella emerged victorious in the 100-metre race.

