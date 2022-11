Pune, November 6: AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled its take-off and returned to bay due to a technical glitch on Sunday, an official said. GoAir Flights Diverted to Origin Due to Technical Glitches in Engine.

An AirAsia India spokesperson said, "AirAsia India regrets the inconvenience to guests caused due to the delay."

