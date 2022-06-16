iphu (Assam) [India], June 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state police will take action against those who had attacked a police officer during a protest held in Guwahati.

"Police have taken up a case. We have the video recording. Action will be taken as per the law against the person who has committed this. We have taken action against other criminals," Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Diphu on Wednesday.

Himangshu Das, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dispur was injured in an alleged attack by Congress workers during the party's protest in Guwahati against the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

"There was a Congress protest, wherein we also arrested some persons. During the same, I received a minor injury which was taken care of with a little treatment," Himangshu Das told ANI.

The Congress party is staging protests in various parts of the country against the ED action on Rahul Gandhi.

Congress on Wednesday alleged Delhi Police entered party office and beat up workers protesting Enforcement Directorate (ED) move on party Gandhi Rahul and claimed that the "act of absolute goondaism" was perpetrated at the behest of BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the action of the Delhi Police was "criminal trespass" which will not be tolerated and will be accounted for.

He demanded that FIR should be lodged and action taken against those involved.

"In an act of absolute goondaism by Delhi police on the direction of the government, they entered Congress office and beat up workers. This is criminal trespass. Their goondaism has reached its zenith. This won't be tolerated and will be accounted for," Surjewala said.

"We demand an FIR be lodged, they be suspended and disciplinary inquiry be initiated. Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. Protests will also be held at all district levels day after tomorrow," he added.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for over 20 hours since Monday when he deposed before the ED investigators. (ANI)

