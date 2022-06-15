Mumbai, June 15: In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old woman allegedly lost her eyesight after she underwent cataract surgery at the civic-run hospital. The alleged incident came to light after the family of the woman filed a complaint against RN Cooper Hospital, Juhu.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the complaint was filed after the family alleged medical negligence. However, the hospital has refuted the allegations. Police officials said that the woman underwent cataract surgery in her left eye due to low vision last week. In their complaint, the family claimed that the woman lost vision in her operated eye due to medical negligence on the part of the doctors.

"We have taken a written complaint; until we are sure of the claimed medical negligence, we can’t file an FIR. We might refer the case to the medical board of the government-run JJ hospital for their investigation into the allegations,” said Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police. He further added, "Until the report comes, we can’t do anything about it."

Meanwhile, the civic-run hospital has refuted the family's claims. The hospital cited other medical reasons for the lowering of her vision post-surgery. "She had other complications but due to patient’s confidentiality, we can’t reveal any details. She is currently under medical care at the hospital,” said a doctor from the hospital. Hirabai Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Mother, To Celebrate Her 100th Birthday on June 18.

According to sources, the hospital conducts over 5-10 cataract surgeries on a daily basis. “All our doctors are trained in conducting such surgeries on a daily basis. So, the allegations of medical negligence are completely false,” said Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of the hospital.

In the meantime, the hospital also conducted an internal investigation and cross-checked all the notes and documents of the doctors.

