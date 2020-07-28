Rudrapur, Jul 28 (PTI) A policeman allegedly jabbed a key into the forehead of a man following an argument over not wearing a helmet in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand, leaving him injured.

People gathered at the spot after the incident late on Monday evening and created a ruckus demanding action against the policemen. DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in connection with the incident. Dipak, a resident of Rampura area, along with his friend Prem Prakash was going to a petrol pump on his motorcycle at around 8 pm when the police personnel intercepted them at Indira Chowk for not wearing a helmet.

This sparked an argument between Deepak and policemen, who pulled out the key of the motorcycle and jabbed its tapering end in Deepak's forehead.

As the news reached Rampura, a crowd gathered at the spot and began a protest. The mob was pacified after the intervention of senior police officials and local MLA Rajkumar Thakral.

