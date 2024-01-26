Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday unfurled the national flag at his residence and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

Later, he also paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Parade Grounds here.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations Begin with PM Narendra Modi Paying Homage to Bravehearts at National War Memorial (Watch Video).

Several political parties in Telangana on Friday celebrated Republic Day at their respective party offices.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, offered floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Congress party.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP Jawans Wave Tricolour, Raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogans To Celebrate 75th R-Day at Peaks of Indo-China Border (Watch Videos).

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao unfurled the national flag as part of the Republic Day celebrations at the party's headquarters here.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman unfurled the national flag at the party's state headquarters here.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the tricolour at Madina Circle here, the party said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)