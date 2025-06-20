Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Friday called for radical reforms in politics in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the quality of polity has degraded, and he was not happy with the change.

"I was talking about changing the quality entirely. I am not talking about organisations; It is not about organisations. It is about the quality of the politics, it is about the polity of the state," Mehdi told reporters after an event in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said the quality of politics has "degraded" and changing political parties would not make a difference.

"The quality of politics that we have has degraded. It will not make a difference if you change the parties; we have seen people changing parties. Until you change the politics, we will continue to see this 'tamasha'. I request the society to stand for the reform and change the entire politics," he said.

"No one is satisfied with the quality of the polity in this state. I am totally not satisfied," he added.

On the absence of NC leaders at the event, he said it was their choice not to.

"I was invited by the organisers, who are part of civil society. Whether any political party comes or not, it was not for a political reason, even if it is my political party.

"If they felt it was not right to attend, they have their own choice, but if someone invites me, I will not ask them whether you have voted or not (for him)," he said.

Mehdi also called for making public the report on the reservation sent by the cabinet sub-committee to the law department.

"It should be made public, discussion should be held on that with the people. If it has been sent to the law department, it should be concluded within a week," he said.

The Shia leader said the Iran-Israel conflict has impacted the free world.

"Not only the Muslim world, but the entire free world, the world which believes in freedom and independence, has been impacted by this war, and they are very concerned. This is a colonial project of the West, at the forefront of which is Israel, the consequences of which Gaza has to bear every day, and sometimes Yemen and Lebanon, and now Iran.

"This colonial project is a danger to peace. The people of Kashmir are also concerned and are watching the response of Iran to the Zionist/terrorist regime, and we hope that this colonial project, an occupational project, ends with Iran's response and peace is established in the whole region," Mehdi said.

