Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Election Commission has written to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, seeking to know if state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Board, is holding two offices of profit.

The poll body also wants to know about the procedure of his appointment as the chairman of the Kolkata civic body.

It is worth noticing that the West Bengal government in 2007 had incorporated 115 posts in the list of offices of profit. In 2011, the list was amended and the number of such posts was increased to 126.

The office of the chairman of the KMC's Board of Administrators, which was this year after the civic body elections were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, does not feature in the list.

Earlier, Hakim had held the post of Kolkata mayor.

More details in this regard are awaited.

