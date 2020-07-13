Jaipur, July 13: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday denied reports that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There had been multiple reports that said Sachin Pilot is likely to the BJP today in presence of JP Nadda. Speaking to a news channel, Pilot, who is also Congress's Rajasthan President, cleared the air and said that he is "not joining the BJP". Rajasthan Political Crisis: As Sachin Pilot Revolts, Congress Summons MLAs, Says 'Ashok Gehlot Has Support of 109 Legislators'; Here's The Number Game.

Pilot on Sunday openly announced that he has the support of 30 MLAs and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has lost majority. In an official statement, Pilot said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to me." He has gone incommunicado and reportedly not replying to messages of the Congress leaders. Jyotiraditya Scindia Reacts to Rajasthan Congress Crisis, Says 'Sad to See Sachin Pilot Being Sidelined'.

"I have tried to speak to him (Sachin Pilot) and have also sent messages to him but he hasn't replied yet. He isn't above the party. The party is ready to listen to him but no indiscipline will be tolerated. I'm hoping he'll turn up for the meeting," Congress's Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pandey told news agency ANI. Pandey along with Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken has arrived in Jaipur to discuss the crisis with party MLAs.

Congress has claimed Ashok Gehlot has the support of 109 MLAs. The Congress Legislative Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting on today in Jaipur. It has warned of disciplinary action if they absent themselves without mentioning a reason. Pilot is unlikely to attend the meeting as he is in Delhi.

