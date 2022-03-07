Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Polling began on Monday on 54 seats for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates who are in the fray including some ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 7 Live Updates: Polling Begins for 54 Seats in Seventh Phase of UP Polls.

54 constituencies going to polls today spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Among the keenly watched contests will be in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and SP's stronghold Azamgarh which elected Akhilesh Yadav to Lok Sabha in 2019.

Also Read | Mukul Arya, India’s Representative at Ramallah, Passes Away; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Expresses Condolences.

Varanasi district has 8 Assembly seats-- Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri Assembly seats while in Azamgarh, there are 10 constituencies-- Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)