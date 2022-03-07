Varanasi, March 7: Voting for phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections began on Monday at 7 am. The voting will be held for 54 assembly seats in 9 districts. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. Phase 7 will be the last phase in UP polls. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, and by the evening the results will be declared. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Zahoorabad to Mau Sadar, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Last Phase of UP Polls.

The nine districts which are undergoing polls in the seventh phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra. While Azamgarh, Mau, and Jaunpur are perceived as SP strongholds, the Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys considerable sway in the rest of the districts.

In the Mau assembly seat, SBSP's Abbas Ansari, son of former Purvanchal don and five times winner Mukhtar Ansari is up against BJP’s Ashok Singh and BSP’s Bheem Rajbhar. While the Rohaniya has a huge number of voters from the Patel community, that is why almost every party has fielded Patel candidate from the seat. Apna Dal has fielded VP Sunil Patel from Rohaniya. In 2017, BJP’s Surendra Narayan Singh won the seat. Sunil Patel is up against BSP's Arun Singh Patel. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Abbas Ansari to Om Prakash Rajbhar, List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 7 of UP Polls.

In the 2017 assembly elections, 36 of these 54 seats were won by the BJP and its allies. The SP had bagged 11 seats and six were won by the BSP.

