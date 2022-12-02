New Delhi, December 2: The Delhi police has said that they have not received any new information from the Polygraph and narco-analysis test of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and that he gave similar responses to the information they have gathered during their investigation into the case so far.

Delhi police sources said that Aaftab was fully cooperative during his narco as well as his polygraph tests. "From the preliminary examination, our teams involved in the probe have found out that he gave similar responses during both the tests so it does not bring any kind of new twist to the story," sources said. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Security Increased Outside Aftab Amin Poonawalla’s Barrack in Tihar Jail.

During the tests Aaftab confessed to having killed Shradha and to have disposed off her body parts in forest areas of the city. Further, according to the police, the DNA report of Shradha Walkar is expected next week, adding that specific bones recovered from the forest so far will be analysed and ascertained before the doctors examine and give a confirmation about her death. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s Narco Test Successful, His Health Condition Absolutely Fine, Say Officials.

"The quantum and quality of specific bones will help doctors analysis and confirm whether Shardha is actually dead or not," said the senior official.

Police are yet to find the skull of Shradha and other remaining parts of the body even as a search is going on for the same.

Police said, "We have enough evidence to prove Poonawala guilty and are awaiting digital footprints and evidence to correlate and join the dots between the missing links so far." However, police stated that they have found more evidence in connection with the case which cannot be divulged at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation.

