New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Tihar jail administration has increased the security outside Aaftab Amin Poonawalla's barrack, as the four-member Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached Tihar for the 'Post-Narco Test Interview', as per the Jail authorities.

Reportedly, after the narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawalla, a four-member team is visiting the Central jail for conducting a 'Post-Narco Test Interview'.

As per information, the Jail Authorities have deployed an additional guard outside Aaftab's barrack, after the attack on the Jail Van ferrying Aaftab outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini.

Aftab has been kept at Cell no 15 of Jail No 4 inside the Tihar Jail after a Delhi Court sentenced him to 13 days of judicial custody.

Jail Authority further informed that in view of the danger to Aftab inside the jail, "special vigil is being kept around his cell".

Along with Aaftab, two under-trial accused in a theft case have been kept inside the same cell and have been asked to keep watch on Aftab, the Jail Authority informed. Sources say, "Aftab isn't talking too much with them".

According to the prison officials, the arrangement was made keeping in view the security of the accused who was attacked outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi.

Notably, two men with swords, identified as Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gurjar, attacked the police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, outside the FSL office on Monday.

An FIR was registered against the attackers under Sections 186, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Prashant Vihar Police Station in this regard.

Later, Members of a fringe outfit -- Bhagwa Hindu Sena -- on Sunday took out a march in Haridwar demanding that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, be hanged.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. (ANI)

