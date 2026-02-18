New Delhi, February 18: A 22 year old man from northeast Delhi has been arrested after videos showing him performing dangerous motorcycle stunts and harassing bus passengers went viral on social media. The accused, identified as Tushar Puniya, a resident of Khajuri Khas, was taken into custody following a probe by Delhi Police.

The controversy erupted after clips surfaced online showing the biker riding alongside a moving Delhi Cluster bus and forcibly pulling open its rear pneumatic doors while the vehicle was in motion. The reckless act put passengers at serious risk and alarmed commuters on the busy stretch. Delhi Metro Urination Video: Viral Clip Shows Man Openly Urinating on Platform, Stopping Mid-Way and Fleeing After Seeing Camera.

Delhi Biker Arrested for Opening Moving Bus Doors for Reels

Police said the motorcycle did not have a registration plate. Authorities analyzed CCTV footage and viral videos to trace the accused. Officials warned that such stunts violate traffic norms under the Motor Vehicles Act and can lead to strict legal action, including license cancellation and vehicle impoundment. Lawyer Seen Kissing Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Hearing Session Begins, Video of Act Goes Viral.

The incident has reignited debate over social media driven stunts that endanger public safety across the national capital.

