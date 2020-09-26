Puducherry, Sept 26 (PTI): Ruling Congress legislator and chairman of Puducherry Planning Authority T Jayamoorthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

An official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare told PTI that the legislator tested positive at a government hospital here.

Also Read | MSP Procurement of Kharif Paddy Begins in Punjab and Haryana, Announces Centre.

Jayamoorthy would be shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, sources said.

Two of the Ministers of Puducherry and three legislators, including two members of the opposition parties - AINRC and AIADMK - had tested positive a few weeks ago and recovered after treatment inChennai.

Also Read | Sophie Choudry Is Glamorous and Demure, All at Once in a Lehenga Saree!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)