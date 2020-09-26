Sophie Choudry has dabbled it all! From being a former MTV India VJ, model, and a television presenter, she is a certified style cynosure. Unmissable smoulder and spunk laced with high-octane glamour is why we see her shine through even with the most basic style. This knack sees her turning into a muse for designers and magazine shoots. A recent style of hers is a worthy testimony to this fact. She gave the lehenga saree a worthy tap. A lilac ensemble from Cherie D with a sensuous blouse was complimented with subtle glam. The pictures shot by her mother, Sophie strikes a pose in her cozy terrace.

Sophie is seen giving off those #SquadGoals with her best pals, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar, along with the elite A-listers of B-town or turning into a muse for magazine photoshoots or being an emcee for eminent award functions. While slinky gowns, racy silhouettes and bold hues feature regularly in her fashion arsenal, Sophie added yet another sensational style to her arsenal. Here's a closer look at how she aced it. Sophie Choudry Is Blissfully Beautiful in Festive Blue, Her Garara Set Is a Sleek Wardrobe Must-Have!

Sophie Choudry – Lilac Love

A lilac lehenga saree by Cherie D featured ruffles, dainty florals and a sensual blouse with a sheen of sparkle all over. Wavy hair with a centre parting and subtle glam with bold pink lips completed her look. Sophie Choudry Is Reminiscing Shoot Life With This Throwback Springtime Chic Organza Saree Moment!

Sophie Choudry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sophie's last release was Aaj Naiyo Sauna (2019) with Manj Musik.

