Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Devotees from Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Muslim communities on Monday participated in the Yagya organised at Behramgala temple in Poonch.

Khetrapal Sharma President of Sanatani Dharma Sabha Poonch stated that the Yagya organised was the second one of the further and further stated that the gathering of people from all the religious communities reflected the brotherhood of Poonch.

"Today is a matter of joy for all of us... Two bhandaras are organised yearly at Behramgala Temple- in January and June. A large number of devotees visit in June. The speciality of the place is that there is not a single Hindu family in Behramgala... Whenever some festival is organised or devotees come here, we get full support from the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian communities, and the army. This is the brotherhood of our Poonch...." Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier on June 8, the Balnoi Battalion of the Indian Army, along with the Border Security Forces conducted a ceremonial change of uniform at the temple dedicated to Captain Satish Khera, commemorating his birth anniversary at the Khera Complex in Poonch.

Captain Satish Khera made the supreme sacrifice on October 7, 1965, during the Battle of OP Hill in the Indo-Pak War. This key operation in Jammu and Kashmir aimed to capture a critical enemy observation post. Captain Khera led the charge with fearless leadership, turning the tide of battle through his courage and determination.

His legacy lives on through the ceremonial observance at the Khera Complex, where soldiers gather each year to honour his memory and unmatched valour. The uniform change ceremony reflects the deep respect and remembrance held by the forces and continues to uphold the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

The Balnoi Battalion proudly celebrated unmatched valour and leadership, paying heartfelt tribute to a hero who continues to inspire generations of warriors and upholding the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army. (ANI)

