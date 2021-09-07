New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said the post-pandemic global economic recovery phase requires collaboration and cooperation among countries to stimulate the revival of the global economy.

Participating in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna, Birla said India has been at the forefront of undertaking prompt humanitarian assistance and relief operations during the Covid pandemic.

He said India supplied vaccines, medicines and other equipment to over 150 countries as a measure of the country's commitment to global health and well being.

Emphasising that the world needs to take important lessons from the pandemic, the Lok Sabha speaker said the post-pandemic global economic recovery phase requires collaboration and cooperation among member countries to stimulate the revival of the global economy.

Cautioning that more dreadful variants of virus are expected to arise, Birla said the global community needs to ensure that vaccines are distributed equitably around the world.

He also suggested that the international community should push for global and national reforms in order to make a more just and equal world in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

