Shimla, Mar 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said he is ready to extend the budget session if the BJP legislators sit in the House and participate in discussions.

Talking to media after a Congress Legislature Party meeting ahead of the budget session, he said, "All of you can see that the BJP walks out during the Vidhan Sabha sessions and the Congress works for people. If the BJP legislators are willing to sit in the House, we are ready to increase the number of hours and days (of the session)."

When asked about the BJP's allegation that the government is reducing the number of sittings to avoid discussions, he said, "Ulta chor Kotwal ko dante (the pot is calling the kettle black)".

After an all-party meeting on Sunday, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had said that there were numerous issues of public interest on which the opposition wants to seek reply and fix responsibility, and hence, they have asked for more time.

The Chief Minister said that former Congress leaders are now calling the shots in the state BJP, which is divided into five factions. "Nine champions have joined the BJP," he said, referring to the nine MLAs — six from Congress and three Independents — who joined the BJP after the Rajya Sabha elections.

On the Enforcement Directorate's raids at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, he said the Congress leader should not be harassed.

Sukhu also invited the Indian cricket team, which won the Champions Trophy, to come to Himachal with their families and enjoy its natural beauty. The expenses incurred on their stay at any luxury hotel would be borned by the state, he added.

