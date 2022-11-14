New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): India's National Grid Operator 'Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)' on Monday announced that POSOCO has changed its name to 'Grid Controller of India Limited'.

The Ministry of Power informed in a press release that the change in the name has been made to reflect the critical role of Grid Operators in ensuring integrity, reliability, economy, resilience and sustainable operation of the Indian Electricity Grid.

"The name change of 'Grid Controller of India Limited' is a welcome step as it has a unique position at the heart of India's energy system connecting people to the energy they use. It explains the functions performed by the Grid Managers in the country at National and Regional Levels," said S. R. Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director, Grid Controller of India Limited.

"The change in name is also to reflect who we are and the role we play in the clean energy transition. We continue to be driven by our vision i.e. to be a global institution of excellence for reliable and resilient power systems, fostering efficient electricity markets, promoting economy and sustainability with a renewed vigour," he added.

Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) operates the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and five (5) Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs).

Grid-India is also designated as the nodal agency for major reforms in the power sector such as the implementation and operation of a Green Energy Open Access Portal, Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism, transmission pricing, short-term open access in transmission, Deviation Settlement Mechanism, Power System Development Fund (PSDF), etc, the Ministry stated. (ANI)

