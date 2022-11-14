Hnahthial (Mizoram) [India], November 14: As many as 15-20 labourers are feared trapped in Mizoram's Hnahthial district after a stone quarry collapsed on Monday.

The incident took place at around 3 pm in the Maudarh area in the Hnahthial district.

Padampur Assembly By-Election 2022: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit Returns Without Filing Nomination Papers on Farmers' Request.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district, Saizikpuii informed ANI, "As many as 15-20 labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district. The incident took place in the Maudarh area in Hnahthial district at around 3 pm." Akhil Giri's Comments on President Droupadi Murmu: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises For TMC Minister’s Remarks.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)