Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Prajapati community in Gujarat a Sammelan at IPA Farm, Shertha, Gandhinagar, on Sunday, where the Prajapati families of Gujarat honoured Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Sammeelan was organized as the community has been allotted land for a social and educational complex in Shertha, Gandhinagar. In appreciation, the community

As per a release, "Addressing the Sammelan, the CM stated that the progress of society depends on the collective commitment of its people, their active participation, and continuous efforts for growth."

The release notes that he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding mantra, "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas", as the foundation of inclusive development.

As per the release, he noted that under the PM's leadership, public participation has played a key role in successfully implementing various schemes in education, health, and employment, ensuring every section of society is integrated into the mainstream of development.

According to the release, he emphasized that when the government and society work together in such initiatives, including education, the pace of progress multiplies. Praising the Community for aligning with this vision, he applauded their initiative to build a social and educational complex in Shertha.

The release notes, that CM Patel further highlighted the Prime Minister's focus on providing higher education opportunities for the youth, alongside his commitment to girl child education and demographic growth.

According to the release, he urged everyone to remember the three key principles emphasized by the Prime Minister--how we should contribute to the nation, what we can do for its progress, and how these efforts require no financial investment. He stressed that rather than focusing on what others have done, we should concentrate on our responsibilities and remain committed to cleanliness.

As per the release, "Highlighting the urgent need to combat global warming, he stated that increasing green cover is the most effective solution. In line with this, the PM has proposed a meaningful resolution: wherever there is suitable space, people should plant a tree in their mother's name. He also pointed out that while everyone understands the value of water, negligence often leads to wastage."

As per the release, The PM has emphasized the importance of rainwater conservation, encouraging people to collect it drop by drop. While large-scale measures may not always be possible, simply reducing water wastage and using it judiciously can make a significant impact. He reminded everyone that conserving water is not just a necessity but also a collective responsibility.

The release states, "The Chief Minister described the event as a moment of pride, urging everyone to take pride in their community and contribute actively to its progress. He encouraged unity and participation in the development of the community complex, assuring that the government stands in full support. Keeping in mind the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat, he called upon all members of the Prajapati community to come together and be part of this mission for a prosperous future." (ANI)

