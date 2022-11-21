Bhopal, Nov 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh police has developed a special QR code to provide essential information to more than 3,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs) expected to take part in the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' scheduled to be held between January 8 and 10 in Indore, an official said on Monday.

The moment any foreign guest scans the specially developed QR code for PBD, he or she will get all necessary information and numbers of police personnel present in the area, Indore police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told reporters.

The QR code is GPS enabled, which on scanning will display mobile numbers of concerned policemen who can be contacted for assistance, he said.

The QR code will be displayed at hotels, tourist and religious places etc, Mishra added.

