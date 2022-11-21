New Delhi, Nov 21: A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs five lakh was arrested from the Delhi airport here, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday. Gujarat: No Action Against ‘Real Culprits’ of Morbi Bridge Collapse as They Are Linked to BJP, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Kulwinderjit Singh alias "Khanpuria", who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the official said. Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest.

