Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh area.

CM Yogi also visited the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp to attend the ongoing 'Katha' by Indian spiritual leader Morari Bapu.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Convict Sanjay Roy's Mother Says 'He Should Get the Punishment He Deserves, Being Mother of 2 Daughters Can Feel the Pain of Victim's Family'.

CM Yogi was welcomed by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

"Crores of people are visiting Prayagraj daily just to take a holy dip. Amazingly, 10 lakh people are taking a dip within an hour. The kind of crowd management, event management and safety done here by Yogi ji is amazing," Saraswati had said earlier while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed by Neighbours After His Granddaughter Raises Complaints Over Loud Music in Ashok Nagar District, 2 Arrested.

Morari Bapu arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday and expressed his excitement for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

He said, "...I am very happy and I have arrived for 'katha' at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements for the Mahakumbh are very good. I am very excited as it is a very big festival for the 'Sanatan Dharma' and Spiritual world..."

Over 1.7 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela by 8 AM on Sunday, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the seventh day of the Maha Kumbh, a congregation of over 1.7 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni. By 8 AM, 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 7.02 lakh pilgrims had taken a holy dip. As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Earlier today, devotees gathered at the Maha Kumbh Mela despite a layer of dense fog engulfing the area. The inclement weather conditions did not seem to affect the footfall of pilgrims.

The footfall of pilgrims is expected to increase in the coming days, as four key Shahi Snans are yet to take place. The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

The upcoming key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Earlier, on January 17, more than 2.5 million pilgrims visited the Maha Kumbh by 4 PM, as per the released data. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)