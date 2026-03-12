Monalisa Bhosle, the internet sensation known as the "Mahakumbh Girl," has married her partner, actor Farman Khan, in a ceremony in Kerala following a high-stakes family dispute. The couple sought police intervention in Thampanoor on Wednesday, alleging that Monalisa was being forced into a marriage against her will, prompting them to formalise their relationship immediately to ensure her safety. Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married: Kumbh Mela Viral Sensation Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Furman Khan at Kerala’s Nayanar Temple.

Monalisa Bhosle's Threat of Suicide Amid Family Pressure

The decision to marry came after tensions with Monalisa’s family reached a breaking point. According to Farman, Monalisa’s family had finalised her marriage to her paternal aunt’s (bua’s) son, a match she vehemently opposed.

The situation became dire when Monalisa reportedly threatened to take her own life if the forced marriage proceeded. Fearing for her safety and seeing no other way to prevent the union, Farman agreed to move forward with their wedding immediately.

During a recent interaction, Farman revealed that the timing of their wedding was a direct response to the pressure from her hometown. "Her marriage had been fixed two days ago against her will with her bua's son," Farman stated in a video following the ceremony.

"Preparations were already underway and guests had arrived at her home. She had even threatened to commit suicide if that happened, which is why we decided to take the big decision of tying the knot now," he added, explaining the urgency of their actions.

Police Protection and Temple Ceremony

Earlier that day, the couple approached the Thampanoor police for protection after Monalisa’s father arrived in Kerala to take her back. After confirming that Monalisa is a legal adult, authorities informed her family that she has the right to choose her partner.

Following the police mediation, the couple travelled to a temple in Poovar to complete their wedding rituals. Monalisa, who gained fame while selling Rudraksha garlands at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, was in Kerala for the filming of her debut project, The Diary of Manipur.

A Love Story of Resilience

Farman Khan, an actor and model, described their bond as one of deep commitment. Despite the challenges and the interfaith nature of their union, the couple has received significant local support. Who Is Farman Khan? Meet Mahakumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Muslim Husband Amid Her Family’s Opposition to Their Interfaith Wedding.

Kerala’s Education Minister, V Sivankutty, was among those who acknowledged the union, framing it as a testament to personal freedom and the state's inclusive culture. The couple remains in Kerala as they navigate the aftermath of their sudden marriage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).