A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, causing panic among attendees. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. Authorities are yet to confirm the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest no casualties so far, but detailed information is awaited. The incident has raised concerns over safety arrangements at the massive religious gathering, which attracts millions of devotees from across the country. Jabalpur Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tibrewala Complex Near Karamchand Chowk, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out at the #MahaKumbhMela2025. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/dtCCLeVIlN — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

