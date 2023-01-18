Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 18 (ANI): Under the joint direction of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Civil Defense team on Wednesday, pre-rescue exercises were conducted on Fatehsagar Lake in view of the security of those visiting the heartbeat of Udaipur.

The pre-rescue exercise was conducted at the walkway on Fatehsagar Lake.

A joint pre-rescue operation was done by the Ajmer NDRF team under the leadership of ADM City Prabha Gautam at the walkway of Fateh Sagar.

During this exercise, the boat riders were made to fall intentionally into the lake, and were rescued by the rescue teams. At the same time, a demo was presented regarding how to take water out of the body of those who had lost consciousness.

During the exercise, a medical team was also present on the spot.

ADM City Prabha Gautam said, "From time to time rescue operations are done by doing such exercises so that people can be made aware as well as the activeness of rescue teams can also be checked."

NDRF officer Yogesh Kumar Meena said, "Most tourists come to Udaipur to see lakes and enjoy the boat rides. There have been accidents many times. Rescue time has saved the lives of people. So, such operations are practised from time to time. Even today, there was an influx of people watching the entire process.

Udaipur, popularly known as the 'City of Lakes' is always bustling with tourists and locals who come here to enjoy the majestic views of the lakes.

Udaipur has also witnessed several royal weddings.

Notably, the first G-20 Sherpa meeting in India's Presidency was held in Udaipur. (ANI)

