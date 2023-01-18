Ambala, January 18: A woman inmate of the Ambala Central Jail on Wednesday suffered an injury in her leg from a "bullet-like object" after which she was hospitalised and the doctors treating her said she was stable and out of danger.

Police said the jail administration brought her to the civil hospital in Ambala City in the afternoon for treatment. Resident Medical Officer of Civil Hospital, Dr. Sanjay told reporters here that an orthopaedician saw a metallic foreign body in an X-Ray, which appeared to be a "bullet-like object" Subsequently, the civil hospital authorities informed the police. Delhi Jail Inmate Swallows Mobile To Hide It From Authorities, Removed After Endoscopy Surgery.

According to the doctor, the woman inmate said there was a loud sound and something hit her in the leg. "The metallic object was taken out surgically and handed over to the police," he said. Tihar Jail Inmate Alleges Sodomy by Fellow Prisoners.

The jail authorities were not contactable for a comment on the incident.

Police said the 37-year-old inmate was an undertrial. According to another doctor at the hospital, the inmate told them that she was in her barrack when some sharp object hit her and she fell down.

She told doctors she noticed blood coming out from her foot. After this, the jail authorities sent her to the civil hospital for treatment. When asked to comment on the matter, Ambala's Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said it was being investigated how the inmate suffered injury. A case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being investigated, he said.

