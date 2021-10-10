Raipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the preliminary revenue survey to compile the record of land holdings in 19 out of the nearly 246 villages in the Naxal-affected Abujhmad region of the state's Narayanpur district has completed.

He said that based on the preliminary exercise, residents of these villages will get benefits of the government schemes.

In the 22nd edition of his monthly (recorded) radio address programme 'Lokvaani', Baghel spoke on various development initiatives started at the district level in the state.

"We have initiated taking concrete action to address the problems of people living in Abujhmad and its positive results will soon be visible at the ground-level," he said.

"When our government came to power, I felt how it can happen that some areas of the state have remained unexplored till now and there is no system to understand the needs of the people there," he said.

The thickly-forested area of Abujhmad, which means 'unknown hill', falls in the state's Bastar division and is located around 350 kms from the capital Raipur in the south.

Spread over about 4,000 sq km, Abujhmad is said to be a stronghold of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) as its dense forest serves as a hideout for its leaders.

Baghel said that as many as 237 villages in Orchha block and nine villages of Narayanpur block in Abhujmad area of the district were un-surveyed, as a result of which farmers (mostly tribals) living there were unable to get the benefits of various government schemes.

As part of 'masahati' survey (survey of un-surveyed villages) being conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in the area, preliminary land maps and records of 19 villages have been prepared, he said.

Of these villages, records of 13 have been uploaded in 'Bhuiyan' software of the state's revenue department, while the process is underway for six other villages. Till the completion of the survey process, the occupants will be given the benefits of government schemes on the basis of preliminary records or masahati khasra, he said.

Highlighting the initiatives taken to curb malnutrition, the CM said the number of malnourished children in the state has declined by 32 per cent.

According to Narayanpur district officials, earlier attempts were made to conduct the ground survey of the villages located in Abhujmad area, but it could not happen due to the Maoist menace.

The survey, which has been underway since the last few years, will benefit a population of at least 35,000, mainly tribals to get 'patta' (title deed) for the land they were possessing, they said.

Besides, they will be able to avail benefits of multiple schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, farm loans and they would also be able to sell their paddy at societies, a district administration official said.

The rebels' activities have declined in the recent couple of years in Abujhmad area due to the increasing pressure of search operations by security forces and development works being carried out in the region, he said.

