Mangaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Thursday evening for an overnight stay before leaving for Sringeri on October 8.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Robbed of Over Rs 20,000 in Greater Noida.

The president is on a state tour from October 6 to 8.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Science Relating to Booster Doses of Coronavirus Vaccines Still Evolving, Says Government.

The President arrived at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after attending a programme at Chamarajanagar in Mysuru.

He was welcomed by people's representatives and officials at the airport.

He will stay at the circuit house here overnight. He will proceed to Sringeri and visit the temple there on Friday, official sources said.

The President will return from Sringeri tomorrow evening and will stay overnight. He will leave for New Delhi from the airport in the morning on October 9.

Security was tightened from the Mangaluru airport to the circuit house in view of the President's visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)